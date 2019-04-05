FASHION Belly Bandit Introduces Active Support Athleisure Line

Known for its maternity apparel, postpartum compression solutions and shapewear, Sherman Oaks, Calif., brand Belly Bandit recently launched a collection of athleisure pieces. While the company started more than 10 years ago with its Belly Bandit—a postpartum wrap designed to support women's midsection and hips—it has grown to include apparel and accessories.

The new collection allows women to enjoy an active lifestyle before, during and following pregnancy, while also remaining comfortable. Through design details that focus on the needs of pregnant and postpartum women, the six-piece ActiveSupport line offers features that facilitate life for women whose bodies are changing.

"We realize that moms-to-be want products they can wear from the gym to the grocery store," said Lori Caden, co-founder of Belly Bandit. "Our ActiveSupport collection combines form and function, and each style is designed to be worn during pregnancy and happily ever after, so mom gets the full benefit from them as her body changes."

Keeping in mind the needs of its clientele, the brand released leggings and capris that provide belly support, a tank top with a built-in bra, and nursing-sports bra. With active daily lifestyles in mind, The Essential Leggings and Capris are made from a UPF 50+ material, while the Power Leggings and Capris include side pockets. Keeping the environment in mind was also important to the sisters, which led them to manufacture the Essential and Power pieces in the United States using Bluesign-certified, environmentally friendly fabrics.

Founded by Caden and her two sisters—Jodi and Kari—in 2008, Belly Bandit seeks to support women throughout every step of their pregnancies, in addition to pre- and postpartum stages.

Released April 2, the ActiveSupport collection is priced from $69 to $119 retail and available online at the Belly Bandit website.