FASHION Chip Foster Launches New Basics Line

Chip Foster's fashion career has taken many forms, but most of it has been centered around denim.

Now Foster, who with his twin brother, Pepper Foster, launched a denim brand many years ago called Chip & Pepper Jeans, has created a new basics collection and company based in Canada, where he grew up. The label, called Lake of the Woods, is made of 100 percent U.S. cotton and manufactured in Los Angeles. It consists of T-shirts and hoodies in a variety of colors as well as Chip & Pepper's tie-dye style. Prices range from $42 to $144.

Chip said he wanted to create a collection that captured the lake life that was ever present when he was growing up in Canada, where he and his twin brother once hosted their own cartoon show called “Chip and Pepper’s Cartoon Madness,” which reflected the crazy twins energetic vibe. At one time they had a store called Golf Punk on Melrose Avenue and they have done collaborations with department stores Belk and JCPenney.

"Creating a brand that meant something to me personally became most important," Chip said. "The brand represents my youth and the manufacturing is done in L.A., my home."