COSTUME DESIGN Exhibit Shows Off Costume Designs for 'Fosse/Verdon' Series

The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills is currently showcasing the costumes designed for the upcoming limited series called "Fosse/Verdon," developed by FX and Fox21 Television Studios and premiering April 9.

The costumes were created by Melissa Toth and can be seen with archival video from the Paley archive of performances by the two artists. The costumes are period pieces from the '60s, '70s and '80s when the pair was working together and married. Choreographer/filmmaker Bob Fosse is best remembered for "Cabaret," "All That Jazz," and "Lenny." Actress/dancer Gwen Verdon was known for her roles in "Damn Yankees," "Cocoon," and "Marvin's Room."

The exhibit called "Fun, Laughs, Good Times: An Inside Look into the Fashion of Fosse/Verdon," offers an inside glimpse of the world occupied by the two entertainers, who were incredibly talented. In the series, Fosse is played by Sam Rockwell and Verdon is portrayed by Michelle Williams. "This shows why the combination of these two unforgettable talents continues to influence theater and dance to this day," said Maureen Reidy, the Paley Center's president and chief executive.

The multimedia exhibit at the center, located at 465 N. Beverly Dr., is free and runs until April 28.