Vitamin A pop-up at Fred Segal Sunset. All images courtesy of Vitamin A by Amahlia Stevens

Vitamin A Debuts BioRib Fabric, Capsule Collection at Fred Segal Sunset

By Andrew Asch | Monday, April 8, 2019

It seems like eons ago. But sustainable clothing was stuck with the reputation of being the style just for the burlap bag set. Times have changed. Sustainable clothing is made by high-end, stylish labels such as Stella McCartney, Reformation and Eileen Fisher.

To add more emphasis to this message, Vitamin A by Amahlia Stevens increased its commitment to sustainibility when it introduced swimwear made out of proprietary fabric BioRib. It is a sustainable plant-based swim fabric. Vitamin A swimwear made out of BioRib took a bow April 4 at a pop-up shop in Fred Segal Sunset in West Hollywood, Calif. The pop-up shop also featured a limited edition capsule collection, Fred Segal Hearts Vitamin A, which of course, was a collaboration with Fred Segal. Also for sale, the brand’s tee shirts, which bear the slogan Sustainability is Sexy. The pop-up is scheduled to run until July.

photo

Amahlia Stevens

photo

Jim Olarte designed macramé installations for the pop-up. Photo by Andrew Asch

photo

Halley Elefante of The Salty Blonde blog hosted the April 4 party for the Vitamin A pop-up at Fred Segal

