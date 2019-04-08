Vitamin A Debuts BioRib Fabric, Capsule Collection at Fred Segal Sunset

It seems like eons ago. But sustainable clothing was stuck with the reputation of being the style just for the burlap bag set. Times have changed. Sustainable clothing is made by high-end, stylish labels such as Stella McCartney, Reformation and Eileen Fisher.

To add more emphasis to this message, Vitamin A by Amahlia Stevens increased its commitment to sustainibility when it introduced swimwear made out of proprietary fabric BioRib. It is a sustainable plant-based swim fabric. Vitamin A swimwear made out of BioRib took a bow April 4 at a pop-up shop in Fred Segal Sunset in West Hollywood, Calif. The pop-up shop also featured a limited edition capsule collection, Fred Segal Hearts Vitamin A, which of course, was a collaboration with Fred Segal. Also for sale, the brand’s tee shirts, which bear the slogan Sustainability is Sexy. The pop-up is scheduled to run until July.