Guess? Promotes Circular Fashion Through Vintage Program at Fred Segal

With the help of retailer Fred Segal and vintage expert Sean Wotherspoon, Guess?, Inc. will launch the Guess Vintage program to promote a circular economy through a resale initiative that will launch on April 10. Collaborating with Wotherspoon—the co-founder of the men's vintage-clothing shop Round Two Store—Nicolai Marciano, director of brand partnerships at Guess Jeans U.S.A., launched a buy-back program to collect vintage items manufactured by the brand.

“With the explosion of vintage culture over the past decade, Sean and I wanted to join our community in the celebration of Guess archival pieces that have stood the test of time,” Marciano said in a press release.



Available only at the Fred Segal Sunset location in West Hollywood, Calif., the men's and women's Guess Vintage pieces include jeans, T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets in denim or leather. To gather a comprehensive representation of vintage Guess pieces, apparel was sourced from around the globe for resale. The Los Angeles-based apparel manufacturer estimates that customers who shop Guess Vintage denim will help save approximately 500 gallons of water, which it states as the amount of water used to create a pair of jeans, but could also serve as the daily amount of drinking water for 1,000 people.

The launch on April 10 is the first of a three events that will be held during the Guess Vintage campaign that will run until April 29 at Fred Segal Sunset. Customers will be invited to customize dead-stock t-shirt blanks from the 1980s and '90s Guess archives with screen-printing services that will allow fans of the brand to create their own unique apparel. Additional events will be held April 17 and another on April 22 in celebration of Earth Day.