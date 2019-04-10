From left John Paul DeJoria of the Paul Mitchell line of hair products and Patron Spirits Company, John Varvatos and Michael Myers at the John Varvatos at Malibu Country Mart store. All images courtesy of John Varvatos

From left John Paul DeJoria of the Paul Mitchell line of hair products and Patron Spirits Company, John Varvatos and Michael Myers at the John Varvatos at Malibu Country Mart store. All images courtesy of John Varvatos

John Varvatos At Malibu

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, April 10, 2019

You – or your punk rock friends – may have laughed about the actions of the aptly named Johnny Rotten during a recent event with fashion designer John Varvatos. The punk rock provocateur insulted and threw considerable shade at his fellow punk rock luminaries Henry Rollins and Marky Ramone last month at a panel discussion on Punk. The four-part docuseries was co-produced Varvatos, who was lucky…or unfortunate enough to be seated next to Rotten during the notorious panel.

Things were much more under control when Varvatos made an appearance at the John Varvatos at Malibu Country Mart boutique last week. Varvatos gave some style advice, sat for pictures with some famous friends and of course, talked music.

photo

John Varvatos signs a jacket

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Sponsored by GBM, Inc.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter