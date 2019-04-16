The Imprinted Sportwear Shows Change Name

For years, the trade shows that highlighted various ways to decorate blank T-shirts and decorated apparel were known as the Imprinted Sportswear Shows. Starting next year, they will be known as Impressions Expo.

The name change reflects the events' alignment with Impressions, a business-to-business magazine, which is a longtime Imprinted Sportswear Shows sponsor.

All the regional shows will continue to showcase the same product categories that go from raw goods and fabrics to a finished product.

“We are not changing the show or the core markets we serve,” Show Director Josh Carruth said in a statement. “We are dedicated to the garment and non-wearable decorating professionals seen at all our events today and embrace the evolution in technology, products and services of both new and old needed by our attendees as they related to the decorating process. Ultimately, Impressions is a name that is better representative of who we are as we are not just sportswear.”

The name change will take place beginning at the next annual trade show in Long Beach, Calif., which will be held Jan. 17-19, 2020. Later in the year, shows carrying the new name will be held in Atlantic City, N.J., Orlando, Fla., and in the Texas cities of Houston and Fort Worth.

Product categories at the shows will be screen printing, embroidery, direct-to-garment printing, blank apparel, sublimation, heat transfers, product packaging, promotional products and more.

The Imprinted Sportswear Shows are owned and operated by Emerald Expositions, headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.