Vegan Scene Unveils Pop-Up Vegan Marketplace

In October, the Vegan Scene boutique and atelier moved to a new location near the intersection of Lincoln and Washington boulevards in Los Angeles’ Venice section.

It was the perfect place to develop the vegan fashion line Legends & Vibes, said Amy Rebecca Wilde, the line’s designer and owner of Vegan Scene. But she thought the store needed to live up to its name. It needed to build an actual scene for designers of vegan lines. These fashion collections do not use animal products and strive to be produced sustainably. “For vegan fashion to grow, we need to support the movement. We need to support other designers,” she said.

On April 16, Wilde unveiled Vegan Fashion Fridays. It will be a pop-up marketplace to be produced the first Friday of every month, at the Vegan Scene shop at 4051 Lincoln Blvd. The first brands to participate in the inaugural Vegan Fashion Fridays were Vegan Club, Arsayo, MadiFastPants, Taylor + Thomas and Rebelives.