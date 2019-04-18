TRADE SHOWS CALA Announces Las Vegas Show to Launch During August 2019

Contemporary-apparel trade-show brand CALA Shows Inc. announced it will add a Las Vegas edition to its schedule, which currently holds events in San Francisco at the Fort Mason Center and in Denver at the Denver Mart.

The new CALA event, to be held Aug. 12–13 at the Hard Rock Hotel Ballroom, will add another show to the already buzzing August trade-show schedule in Las Vegas.

Gerry Murtagh, the owner and president of CALA Shows, said the event’s first night will remain open until 8 p.m. to provide “a great platform for new and emerging vendors to showcase their product in a strategically curated show featuring the best contemporary brands in the industry.”

By offering an all-inclusive package that includes complimentary Hard Rock Hotel rooms to qualified buyers, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres served during show hours, WiFi, drayage and booth power, Murtagh wants to create a more seamless event experience.

“My CALA exhibitors and buyers are looking for an intimate, efficient, easy-to-navigate environment,” he said. “Exhibitors are there to write orders. And we plan on spoiling our buyers with the best complimentary food and cocktails, with champagne in flutes brought straight to the booths.”

With uniform, open booths, Murtagh explained he will provide an experience allowing “every exhibitor showing off the same playing field. The three-story booths of the ’90s are all a thing of the past.”

While the August space will measure 50,000 square feet, Murtagh said he would like to double the exhibition space for his second CALA Vegas show, in February 2020.