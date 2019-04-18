TRADE SHOWS Informa Unveils New LVCC Floorplan for August MAGIC Show on Single Campus

For its Aug. 12–14 show in Las Vegas, MAGIC has unveiled its new ONE MAGIC floor plan, which houses exhibitors in one location at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 1.9-million-square-foot convention center will host WWDMAGIC, Project, Project Womens, FN Platform, Stitch, Children’s Club, Pooltradeshow, The Tents, Curve and Sourcing at MAGIC, easing the burden for buyers to travel between multiple locations. In the past, MAGIC’s shows have been held at the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, located on opposite ends of the Las Vegas Strip.

“The attendee response has been extremely positive. It’s something that, through our surveys, attendees have been requesting for years. Bringing together the entire community to a single campus maximizes opportunity,” said Tom Nastos, chief commercial officer, fashion, of Informa Exhibitions, whose parent company owns and organizes the show. “When you don’t have to be stuck in traffic, it’s really a big win for everybody.”

During the August show, FN Platform will be divided into categories and paired with a corresponding apparel section. For example, the FN Platform Womens show will be placed next to Stitch in the North Hall, which will also house Project Womens, Curve and Pooltradeshow. The additional footwear events will include FN Platform Childrens, FN Platform Mens/Lifestyle and FN Platform Fast Fashion/Trend.

Through this change, Informa Exhibitions wants to streamline the shopping experience for buyers to more easily navigate through one location. According to a press release from Informa Exhibitions’ parent company, Informa PLC, the convention center will invest $860 million to expand the site and an additional $540 million will go to renovations.

“Before, we didn’t fit, but by them expanding into what will be the future West Hall, enhancing the facilities and bringing them into the digital age, it will allow us to maintain a single campus,” Nastos said.

The show organizers have released a map showing how the new trade-show spaces are arranged. At the same time, there will be a MAGIC mobile app for buyers to navigate the floor, locate brands and products, and utilize a digital concierge.