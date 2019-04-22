MANUFACTURING Promising 'Less Waste' and 'Lower Impact,' Everlane to Launch Tread Sneaker Collection

Tackling one of the most difficult fashion pieces to manufacture sustainably, retailer Everlane will launch a new sneaker that it says is a greener option for consumers. The San Francisco-headquartered, primarily e-commerce company that is known for its “radical transparency,” which supports ethical manufacturing, traceable pricing along the supply chain and long-lasting garments, announced that it will unveil its low-impact Tread by Everlane Trainer sneaker brand on April 25.

“Of everything we wear, sneakers have one of the heaviest footprints,” Michael Preysman, founder and chief executive officer of Everlane, said in a press release. “They require a ton of energy to produce, are made largely from virgin plastic, and never break down. So when we buy and replace them often—billions end up in landfills around the world.”

Using a classic design, Tread by Everlane relies on full-grain leather from a tannery the apparel maker claims is the world’s cleanest. The shoe’s sole comprises natural and post-industrial recycled rubber, yielding a foundation that is 94.2 percent free of virgin plastic. For its laces, lining and strobel board, the company used recycled plastic, with nearly 9.5 discarded bottles renewed during manufacturing of each pair of shoes.

“The mission: Make the world’s most sustainable sneakers. Make them to last. Make them completely carbon neutral. And never stop pushing to make them better,” Preysman said in a statement. “It’s still far from perfect. But it’s the first step on a long path to changing an industry.”

Tread by Everlane’s unisex Trainer style is available in men’s sizes 7-13 and women’s 5-12, and is made in seven colors: off white, glacier, grey, navy, butter, pale pink and black. Starting April 25, the shoes will be available through the company’s website, and in its San Francisco and New York bricks-and-mortar locations.