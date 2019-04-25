JOHNNY WAS WORLD Global Travels Inspire Johnny Was Collection for Fall ’19

Johnny Was has always been a leader when it comes to infusing ethnic flair into its collection.

For Fall 2019, the designers for the Los Angeles label continued that tradition by traveling to exotic places for inspiration. Vice President of Design Theresa McAllen said she visited Peru, where she toured Lima and the Incan ruins of Machu Picchu. “It’s a country with such a rich history, lush landscapes and the most incredible handicrafts,” she recounted. “I was floored by the artisanry and understanding of color.”

Biya Ramar, the other vice president of design, has traveled in the last year to China, Thailand and Mexico, where she said even a sidewalk’s pattern could inspire her. “At Johnny Was, we’re always thinking glo­bally even though we’re still deeply rooted in Southern California and its beauty,” she explained.

This year, the designers experimented with different materials and fabrications as seen in the label’s reversible coats, kimono silhouettes and flowing tops. Comfort is key and colors are vibrant. “I like to think of it as activewear with a feminine twist,” Ramar said.

Styles are infused with utilitarian details and silhouettes, such as puffer-style jackets. Coats and trousers have a tailored line. “We also took some of our classic pieces and gave them a fresh update,” Ramar noted.

That is seen in an updated bomber kimono, which is a bomber silhouette with floral fabric. This season, velvet plays a predominant role in tops which, are richly embroidered.