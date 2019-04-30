NEWS Happy Socks Opens New Shop and Creative Space in Los Angeles

This week, Swedish lifestyle brand Happy Socks opened its second Los Angeles store and creative hub. Located on Sunset Boulevard, this is the second Los Angeles location for the brand, which also has a store on Venice's Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Not ready to stop with these Los Angeles locations, Happy Socks is looking to expand further in the city.

“In addition to Silverlake, I am happy to announce that we have just signed for another location in Century City. I’m very excited about having a stronger presence here in L.A. and expanding our retail presence in the U.S further," said Micke Söderlindh, co-founder and President. "This is an important part of our ambition to significantly grow the Happy Socks business in North America and continue to do unexpected things to surprise our consumers.”

The brand, which started with socks, now sells men's and women's underwear, flip flops, accessories, a recently released swimwear line, and children's items. With the launch of this second store, the brand is also going to receive a bit more Los Angeles influence. In addition to the new retail location, the space includes the company's new creative hub, which has been named "The Rabbit Hole," a nod to Lewis Carrol's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and the process through which the team develops its ideas.

“The Rabbit Hole is just like the one in Alice in Wonderland–something is falling down the Rabbit Hole and you don’t know what will come out of it," explained co-founder and Creative Director Viktor Tell. "It’s a place where magic happens.”

Throughout the remainder of 2019, Happy Socks is focused on expanding its retail presence with between three to five new stores in Los Angeles and New York.