MANUFACTURING Vans Names New Exec

The Costa Mesa, Calif.–headquartered Vans brand named Michel Bilodeau as vice president and general manager for Vans’ Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

Bilodeau will be based in VF’s European office in Stabio, Switzerland. He started his VF career in 2009 working as a director in Van’s Canada office, said Doug Palladini, Vans’ global brand president.

“Michel has played an instrumental role in spearheading the growth and development of not only our Vans brand throughout Canada but also other brands in the VF portfolio,” Palladini said in a statement. “As EMEA continues to be a critical growth region for the Vans brand, his extensive background and understanding of the marketplace will further enable our ability to grow and authentically connect with our consumers across the region.”