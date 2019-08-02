EVENTS Rodarte x Made Introduced With a Roller-Disco Bash

Here’s one brand’s recipe for fun; roller disco, 1980s music and a few tunes from Susanna Hoffs.

The collaboration line Rodarte x Made partied Aug. 1 for its launch at Milk Studios in Los Angeles’ Hollywood section. Celebrated Los Angeles designers, sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, of Rodarte worked with Made, which is the IMG management company's fashion discovery and cultural-collaboration platform. The line featured tees bearing images of cats by artist Mari Eastman. The Mastercard payments company also worked with this creative and design partnership. Rodarte x Made will be the first of three limited-edition collections from the Mastercard and MADE collaboration .

During the evening, roller-disco skaters showed off the Rodarte x Made line while performing acrobatic roller skating dance moves. The kinetic fashion show was followed by a three-song set from Hoffs where she played her 80s hits that were created with the Bangles; Hazy Shade of Winter, Manic Monday and Walk Like An Egyptian.

Also on the site, a pop-up shop from Fred Segal, which will be selling the Rodarte x Made line from Aug. 2 to Aug. 14. John Frierson, Fred Segal’s president, took people through the collection at the pop-up

“Through this unique partnership with Mastercard and MADE, we’re excited to offer an innovative retail experience kicking off with Rodarte, one of our favorite West Coast brands,” Frierson said.

At the pop-up, people browsing the collection’s clothes were encouraged to scan a QR code on the tag of the clothes to confirm where the garment was produced. It’s a way to confirm the garment is not a counterfeit, according to Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, digital partnerships, Mastercard.

