EVENTS

Vans US Open of Surfing Banks To Championship Round

By Andrew Asch | Friday, August 2, 2019

The Vans US Open of Surfing will wrap up this weekend in Huntington Beach, Calif. Two-time champion Kanoa Igarashi will find out if he can do a threepeat for this season. He’s in the competition to take the men’s crown for the 2019 US Open of Surfing Championship.

The Vans US Open of Surfing also hosts skateboarding and BMX demonstrations. It also is reportedly a place for trend watching. Main Street in Huntington Beach has cultivated the reputation of being the Rodeo Drive of surf. The street is lined with influential surf shops such as Jack’s Surfboards and Huntington Surf & Sport.

