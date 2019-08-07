Vans Remembers Early Skate Scene with Black Rainbows Series of Events

It’s passed into legend now. In the 1970s, a group of scruffy teenagers created skateboard culture in Venice and Santa Monica, Calif. What may have been considered as a nuisance in the Carter administration is now considered the crucible for a sensibility that is celebrated across the globe. It also was the vibe that launched hundreds of skatewear brands.

Vans is one of the original brands that these influential skateboarders, the Z-Boys, favored. Two of these Ur-skateboarders, Tony Alva and Stacy Peralta, worked with Vans to create a shoe for skateboarding. Perhaps you could say that the rest of is history. And it’s being commemorated by Vans at Black Rainbows series of events in Venice.

It’s a week of events produced by the footwear and apparel giant which looks into the culture and the original scene. Look out for live music from punk bands from the original scene. Yep, Suicidal Tendencies are scheduled to play on Aug. 9. There’s art, food, and of course, the venerated documentary about the scene Dogtown and Z-Boys. RSVPs are required for a bunch of these events. For a schedule, check this out. Ride!