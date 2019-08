Avocado Unveils Partnership with Sensil Premium Performance Nylon

The Avocado flagship located on 1348 Abbot Kinney Blvd. is something of a one brand show. The shop on the popular thoroughfare typically displays the Avocado brand yoga and leisure clothes for women. On July 26, it produced a double bill. Avocado held a party for a partnership with Sensil Premium Performance nylon. It also showed some looks form its Fall 2019 collection. Take a look.