SWIM/SURF KAOHS Heads to L.A. With Beached

KAOHS was founded in Orange County in 2013, and is currently manufactured in Los Angeles. After years of producing runway shows in Florida, the brand produced its first runway show in Los Angeles on Aug. 15. KAOHS’ Spring Summer 2020 collection, called Beached, took the runway at the Casita Hollywood events space, said Ali Hoffman, a brand co-creator.

“The 2020 collection is all about a refresh for us. We went back to our roots and the laid-back beach girl who is the core of our brand to develop this season’s looks. You will see many of our classic, minimalist styles back in a choice of soft pastels, bold hues, and some fun patterns and textures,” Hoffmann said.

Styles include resort wear, athleisure, as well as bikinis with ultra-skinny straps, high-waisted, deep-V bottoms,and triangle tie-sides, Tess Hamilton, a brand co-founder said. The suits are largely seamless. They are made with thick fabric that won’t become see-through when wet, she guaranteed.