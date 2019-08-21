Everlane To Open Abbot Kinney Shop

Formerly pureplay digital retailer Everlane is scheduled to open its third permanent shop Aug. 22.

This one will be located at 1101 Abbot Kinney Blvd., in Los Angeles’ Venice section. The 3,000-square-foot shop sits on the corner of Abbot Kinney and Westminster Ave. It features huge glass windows and an exterior featuring a custom mural by artist Barbara Stauffacher Solomon. The mural features the word Forever, which was inspired by Everlane’s mission to creating long lasting basics.

The retailer runs two other shops, one in New York, another in San Francisco. In September, Everlane will open a fourth shop, which will be located in Brooklyn, N.Y.

These physical stores were considered a surprising development. In 2012, label Founder Michael Preysman made waves when he was quoted in a New York Times article saying that he would never go into physical retail.

In 2017, he changed his tune when Everlane opened a New York City store. Preysman wrote in his Instagram account @preysman, that bricks-and-mortar was going to be a big help.

“Being online-only has significant advantages. It’s flexible, it’s lean, and it’s easy to scale. But it has two serious flaws,” he wrote on a post for his Instagram post @preysman.

“Customers don’t get to touch or try the product before the buy it. And we don’t get to have in-person-real-life conversations with our community. We think these connections are more important than ever.”