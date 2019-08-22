TRADE SHOWS Buyers Look to Manufacturers to Uncover Accessories Trends at IFJAG

Starting ahead of the Las Vegas trade-show pack, IFJAG—the International Fashion Jewelry & Accessories Group—hosted its event at the Embassy Suites Las Vegas Aug. 10–13. A showcase of accessories and jewelry, the event brought together buyers and manufacturers in a marketplace atmosphere where each exhibitor conducted business from individual hotel suites.

Searching for delicate pieces to suit their customers, who range in age from 24 to 35, Azil Boutique’s owner, Liza Anongchanya, and buyer Tatiana Taylor were visiting from San Francisco. With two bricks-and-mortar locations and an online presence, Anongchanya attended IFJAG for the first time in February and asked Taylor to accompany her during this edition.

The pair noticed trends in Lucite hoops, belt bracelets, scrunchies and clips. While shopping at IFJAG, they were looking for pieces that ranged from $2 to $5 wholesale. They placed orders for styles that would not only satisfy their current clientele but would also allow them to gauge their customers’ response to their expansion into more-fashion pieces.

“We normally don’t do fashion costume jewelry; we offer more sterling silver,” explained Anongchanya. “At the beginning of this year, late last year, we just started to try more costume jewelry. Since we started experimenting, some customers don’t care about the materials.”

Showcasing goods that included dainty pieces in sterling silver and stainless steel, Jeff Sobel, sales and marketing director at New York–based Millenx Accessories, LLC, advised manufacturers to set the trends as he believes buyers will follow. Sobel was able to navigate rising costs within the industry after a bit of planning.

“Sterling has gone up 15 percent to 20 percent, but we are able to hold the price lines because we’ve factored in a 20 percent bubble on that,” he said. “We already knew it was going to go up and bought a ton of silver early.”