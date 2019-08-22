TRADE SHOWS Finding Partners Along the Supply-Chain at Sourcing at MAGIC

As the major Las Vegas supply-chain show for apparel brands and designers, Sourcing at MAGIC ran at the Las Vegas Convention Center Aug. 11–14. Bringing together companies that provide apparel manufacturing, textiles, technology and services with the businesses that need these partners, options were available from around the globe to fulfill these needs.

At the booth for Eclat Textile Co., Ltd., Stefan Novak, who manages global sales and marketing for textiles and full garment packaging mentioned that brands were looking for an option other than China.

“They are looking out. Eclat is offshore in Vietnam, where we’ve been set up with Lululemon and Nike for seven or eight years,” he said. “I don’t think a lot of people are looking toward China as a big player anymore.”

For the Brea, Calif., factory AST Sportswear, Inc., maker of the Bayside label, workingquickly to meet customer demand was how the company was bringing in business. Nadir Zulfiqar, who manages strategic accounts and brand development, was promoting his company’s ability to manufacture pieces quickly within the United States.

“When you go overseas, you are looking at 90 to 120 days, and our minimums are lower,” he said. “We saw a lot of online retailers this time and military people who are starting businesses.”

One of these new, emerging online businesses is District 85, an e-commerce brand that sells pieces that transition easily from office to after-work engagements. Founder Dominique Jones sees her clientele as professional women ages 25 to 40. Ahead of her December launch, she was looking for supply-chain partners to create quality blazers and pump-style footwear for every size woman.

“When it comes to blazers, I like a range of colors and patterns—from black to gray or polka dots, flowers and animal prints. It’s something you can dress up or down,” she explained. “I want something that can speak to every woman, whether she is more conservative and wants the solid power colors or is more fun and freer and prefers to do something funky with prints.”