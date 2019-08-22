TRADE SHOWS Magic Men’s Mixes Diverse Looks

With 600 booths, MAGIC Mens offered a wide range of men’s styles ranging from tuxedos to work boots as well as socks bearing graphics of superheroes during its Aug. 12–14 run at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

A big topic of conversation during the show was moves to new locations for various different events. MAGIC Mens moved to the Las Vegas Convention Center from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, where it ran in February. Along with Project and Informa Markets’ other shows, MAGIC Mens will return to the Mandalay in February 2020. In August 2020, it will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center. By that time, the Las Vegas Convention Center will have completed a $935-million renovation and expansion project. Reactions to moving to the different locations were mixed.

Cesar Lozano of the David Gonzalez Art brand said walk-in traffic declined because of all the moving. “People are confused,” he said. “We did well because of our loyal customers.”

Retailer Alvin Booze, who owns the shop Estillo in Baltimore, Md., thought the move to the Las Vegas Convention Center and having all of the Informa shows under one roof was a good idea. “When it was at Mandalay Bay, you had to catch shuttles to other shows,” he said. A lot of time was wasted in travel.

Vendors had mixed reactions to show business at MAGIC Mens and at the adjacent menswear show MRket. Elie Balleh ran a booth for his self-named Elie Balleh label at MAGIC Mens. He showed his brand’s father-and-son suiting, which offered matching suits for men and boys. He also unveiled a new category of denim pants for his brand. “Everyone was here,” Balleh said. Buyers from department stores walked through the show to take notes on new styles. In a few weeks, they would contact brands to make orders, he said.

Jelle van der Zwet of the Opposuits brand exhibited at MRket. “Overall it was quiet. Traffic declined compared to last year,” he said. “Less orders are written at the shows. A lot of people still come. They’re checking out what is coming to market.”