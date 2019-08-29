RETAIL Avenue Stores To Shut Down Bricks-and-Mortar

Avenue Stores LLC announced that it is headed into chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Chicago-headquartered plus-size retailer also noted that it would close its fleet of 222 physical stores, some 46 of which are in California, according to a company announcement issued on Aug. 22.

The Chicago retailer is being advised on its bankruptcy by Gordon Brothers and Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC. Avenue Stores started business as Sizes Unlimited in 1983. It offered plus sizes that ranged from 14 to 32. Looks included denim, athleticwear, blouses and dresses.

In the statement, the retailer said it would offer discounts of 40 percent to 60 percent off during the store-liquidation sale, but these discounts would not be extended to the retailer’s digital channel, avenue.com. An Avenue representative did not respond to a request for comment regarding when the company’s stores are scheduled to close.

Avenue Stores is not the only retailer holding a liquidation sale. On Aug. 6, Los Angeles–headquartered LF Stores announced that it would close its fleet of 26 physical stores. The stores are scheduled to close after Labor Day weekend. A company statement announced that certain items would be marked down 80 percent.