RETAIL New Retail Center 2nd & PCH Announces Tenants

The 2nd & PCH retail center is scheduled to open for business in Long Beach, Calif., this fall with a slate of tenants taking shape.

It was recently announced that eyewear brand Warby Parker, and activewear retailers Lululemon Athletica and Athleta will be moving into the mall being developed by CenterCal Properties, LLC, which is headquartered in El Segundo, Calif. Earlier this year, CenterCal announced that fashion retailers Urban Outfitters, Free People and the Long Beach–headquartered Linne’s Boutique would open shops at the center with a gross leasable area of 220,000 square feet, according to a statement on the mall’s website.

Other tenants coming in include a Whole Foods Market, a Shake Shake, a Sephora beauty store and Gorjana jewelry. Other committed tenants include a Barry’s Bootcamp fitness center and a Hawt Yoga studio.

The 2nd & PCH retail center is located, aptly enough, near a busy intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and East 2nd Street. It will open for business in an area that enjoys a lot of retail. Across Pacific Coast Highway is Marketplace Long Beach, which is anchored by a Trader Joe’s. It also is the home to restaurants including Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Claim Jumper and California Pizza Kitchen.

Marina Pacifica Mall is a short walk down Pacific Coast Highway and is the address of a Nordstrom Rack and Pier 1 Imports as well as an AMC Theaters multiplex. The area is a short drive from the East 2nd Street retail district of boutiques and shops in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore area.

CenterCal also is developing the retail centers Mountain View Village in Riverton, Utah, and The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland, Wash. CenterCal introduced The Veranda mall in the San Francisco Bay Area town of Concord, Calif., in 2017.