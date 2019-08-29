NEWS Week in Review

The San Francisco–based peer-to-peer marketplace Storr gives the average consumer the opportunity to sell goods on the Storr app. It was recently announced that consumers will get an opportunity to sell Adidas sneakers on it. Adidas made a specific invitation to members of the brand’s Creators Club, which gives the most avid customers special access to exclusive products. Those Creators Club members who sell Adidas on Storr will receive a 6 percent commission on every sale, according to Fast Company. In May, Storr announced that it raised an additional $7.8 million. Early investors include athlete Alex Rodriguez and prominent boutique retailer Elyse Walker, according to a Storr statement.

Forever 21 Inc. is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to several media reports published this week. These reports follow news broken by Bloomberg on June 3, which said that the Los Angeles–headquartered fast-fashion giant was looking for financing to help with its liquidity. Any deal would include the retailer’s founder, Don (Do Won) Chang, maintaining control of the company.

Designer Isabel Toledo passed away Aug. 26 from breast cancer. She was 59. The Manhattan-headquartered Toledo was considered a designer’s designer. She was honored with a National Design Award from the Cooper Hewitt museum in 2005 but was best known for making the dress that Michelle Obama wore during the inauguration parade for Barack Obama’s first term as president of the United States. The lemongrass-hued dress served as an alternative to traditional styles previously seen during the parade. Toward the end of her life, Toledo made costumes for Broadway musicals and the Miami City Ballet’s 2017 production of “The Nutcracker.”

The Zero + Maria Cornejo boutique in the Los Angeles area’s Melrose Place is almost a decade old. The New York–based Cornejo recently announced a collaboration with carmaker Hyundai. Her Zero + Maria Cornejo brand will make a 15-piece collection using leather from Hyundai Transys, a car-seat manufacturer owned by Hyundai. She’ll combine the leather with some upcycled Zero + Maria Cornejo fabrics. The new line will be unveiled at the Re:Style event Sept. 6, scheduled during New York Fashion Week.

Amazon.com unveiled its largest campus site, which is not located in the United States. It is located in Hyderabad, India, and includes collaborative workspaces, interfaith prayer rooms, mothers’ rooms, showers, a cafeteria open to all and a helipad. According to a statement from the Seattle-headquartered retail giant, its Hyderabad campus stretches over 9.5 acres. More than 15,000 people will work there. The India space also will be Amazon’s largest tech base outside of Seattle, according to an Amazon India statement. Amazon first started operations in India in 2004 from Hyderabad.