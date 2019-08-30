v Juicy Couture Shop-in-Shops Showcase L.A. Heritage in South Korea | California Apparel News
Photo: Juicy

Photo: Juicy

RETAIL

Juicy Couture Shop-in-Shops Showcase L.A. Heritage in South Korea

By Dorothy Crouch | Friday, August 30, 2019

Juicy Couture has opened shop-in-shops in select South Korea department stores and will continue expanding its presence in the country throughout the rest of 2019. The Los Angeles-founded apparel-and-lifestyle brand for women and children partnered with stores including Lotte Main, Shinsegae Main, and Hyundai Muyuk Korea, and online at Shinsegae International’s online mall—S.I. Village.

The Fall 2019 collection for the consumer in South Korea was the work of new creative director Ji Hyung Choi. Inspired by Los Angeles, the line incorporates casual streetwear influences for women. Metallic elements are complemented by hues of neon pink, orange and blue.

In early September, the brand will release select pieces from the collection in the United States at the New York pop-up store.

photo

Photo: Juicy

photo

Photo: Juicy

photo

Photo: Juicy

photo

Photo: Juicy

photo

Photo: Juicy

photo

Photo: Juicy

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Badgley Mischka

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter