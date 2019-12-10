Pierre Cardin, Zandra Rhodes Honored at 6th Annual CinéFashion Film Awards

The 6th Annual CinéFashion Film Awards were presented at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills on Dec. 9.

It gave a lifetime achievement award to pioneering designer and businessman Pierre Cardin who is 97-years-old. A 2019 documentary on the iconic designer’s career House of Cardin also received an award for Best Fashion Feature Film.

Also honored, Zandra Rhodes received the Designer Icon award. A’kai Littlejohn was presented with CinéFashion’s Emerging Designer Award. 1970s - 1980s hitmakers Sister Sledge received the Timeless Icon Award. Ryan Rosewall received best costume design award for short film 10 Hours in a Motel Room. Director Omar Perineau won the award for best fashion film for his short Nouvelle Vague.