Costume Designers Guild Awards Noms Announced
2019 has been a great year for costuming for film and Television productions. Drama fans and the stylish enjoyed the looks of productions such as Disney film Maleficient: Mistress of Evil, HBO Series Watchmen and music videos such as Katy Perry’s “Small Talk” video.
Taking stock of these creative enterprises was the Costume Designers Guild. The Los Angeles-based group will give awards to entertainment biz costumers on Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nominations were announced on Dec. 10. Here’s a partial list of those nominated;
Excellence in Contemporary Film
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin
Hustlers – Mitchell Travers
Knives Out – Jenny Eagan
The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick
Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini
Excellence in Period Film
Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter
Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Rocketman – Julian Day
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson
Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky
Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan
Excellence in Period Television
Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux
The Crown: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts
Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte
GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
Carnival Row: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure
Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman
A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers
Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis