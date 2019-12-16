Cynthia Rowley Surfs Into Malibu Country Mart

New York-headquartered Cynthia Rowley may be best known for its feminine, but sporty contemporary styles. But designer Cynthia Rowley also makes neoprene wetsuits with an art and fashion inspiration for her self-named brand. The wetsuits and her colorful swimwear will be among the merchandise mix of the new Cynthia Rowley boutique, which marked a grand opening on Dec. 7 at the Malibu Country Mart retail center, by the beach in Malibu, Calif. The 865-square-foot shop was brand’s fourth West Coast boutique.

“Designing surf and swim is a real passion of mine and we are thrilled to be opening in another dream destination on the West Coast,” Rowley said of her brand and boutiques. “Malibu Country Mart is the perfect local for us to expand our vision of an ‘endless summer.'”