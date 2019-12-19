MANUFACTURING Conscious Fashion Campaign Officially Launches

Marking its official launch this month, the Conscious Fashion Campaign announced its commitment to the United Nations’ Decade of Action and Delivery for Sustainable Development. Founded by fashion veteran and champion of social responsibility Kerry Bannigan, the CFC was created to support Sustainable Development Goals adopted by U.N. member states in 2015 in an effort to accelerate progress of this initiative, whose current target is to achieve its environmental, economic and social objectives by 2030.

“I am delighted to officially launch CFC, which aims to actively engage in the upcoming Decade of Action and Delivery for Sustainable Development, which will be launched in early 2020,” Bannigan said in a statement. “2020 is the year of implementation but also continued education. Our aim is to help businesses learn and integrate the SDGs into their business models, to develop meaningful multi-stakeholder partnerships and initiatives that secure a future where no one is left behind. The potential for change when you engage the fashion industry is enormous. If we work together to shape the future of fashion, we will create dynamic impact, lasting change and deliver on our core mission to make the SDGs a reality.”

Through collaborating with the United Nations Office for Partnerships, it is Bannigan’s hope that the CFC’s work will aid in closing the $2.4-trillion funding gap for SDGs. Due to the fashion industry’s global influence, the CFC recognizes an opportunity for apparel professionals to contribute to green and ethical initiatives through “advocacy, education and engagement.” The United Nations Office for Partnerships chief of office, Lucie Brigham, welcomed the official launch of the CFC, looking forward to the progress the two organizations could potentially achieve.

“Working hand in hand, I believe we can tap into the resources and expertise of leaders within the fashion industry to make the SDGs a success,” she said in a press release. “With a Decade of Action and Delivery for Sustainable Development imminent, the time is now to be creative and innovative. We need to leverage solutions, scale success stories, catalyze commitment to sustainable business models that support the SDG, and, ultimately, secure a future for people and the planet that we can be proud of.”

While the organization is now marking its official launch, it has maintained a presence within the industry over the past year. During its pilot phase, the CFC was present at major industry events including the February 2019 edition of Project Womens at Informa Markets’ MAGIC.

“Following a one-year pilot phase to discover what the fashion industry understood about the SDGs and what else could be implemented, the CFC immersed itself into the retail-event sector and specifically trade shows to connect with brands and retailers at the beginning of the buying cycle,” Bannigan explained. “With partnerships in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, The Netherlands and China with names including Coterie, Project and MAGIC, Neonyt, Pure London, Who’s Next Paris, and Kingpins, we have already introduced the SDGs to over 96,000 retailers and buyers representing 87 countries.”

The Project Womens’ partnership with the CFC afforded opportunities to reach busy buyers who walked the floor among displays and experiential offerings that educated attendees regarding sustainable brands.

“People can see them, learn what is available and how they can purchase better for their store and do their part to give the consumer this choice,” Bannigan told California Apparel News at the time.