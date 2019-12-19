2019 REVIEW Year in Review 2019

Moving into 2020, the final days of 2019 afford an opportunity to reflect upon a year that was anything but predictable for the apparel industry. From trade issues to trade shows, there were shifts through which businesses navigated, leading to success, failure or acquisition by other companies.

The everchanging trade war with China seemed to cool by December as the United States announced it had entered into “Phase One” of a trade deal.

Along the trade-show circuit, new collaborations and launches brought a fresh approach to apparel-industry events.

In the retail sector, amid a number of bankruptcies, some apparel businesses were given new life through acquisitions.

Despite the decline of certain brands, with consumer confidence up, retailers were seeing an increase in spending by year’s end, particularly during the 2019 holiday season. Join us as we look back on 2019.

The Year in Trade Shows

The Year in Retail

U.S. Close To Making Trade Agreements After Year of Upheaval