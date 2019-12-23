Mega Fashion Club Opens 1st Store

The Mega Fashion Club brand made an official start in 2019. The activewear brand has mostly sold its sweats, track jackets and its signature piece, the Mega Style reversible and detachable wrap, through its digital channel www.megafashionclub.com. But it recently opened a bricks-and-mortar shop, called Mega Fashion Apparel, at Montclair Place retail center in Montclair, Calif. It's about 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Mega Fashion Club founder Megers Frierson said that the interior of the shop was painted in the brand colors of light blue and white. “This project started in a garage," Frierson said. “But now we got a place where people can come and try on our products.”

He also said that megafashionclub.com gets more than 3,000 hits a day from consumers around the globe, but he wanted a physical headquarters where he could spread the word about the brand around Southern California.

The 1,100-square-foot shop is located by a Victoria’s Secret location and a Nordstrom at Montclair Place. The shop’s soft opening was Black Friday, the traditional start of the holiday season. Frierson said that there would be a grand opening event in January.