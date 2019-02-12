FASHION Naeem Khan to Headline LAFW

LA Fashion Week is a little more than one month away, but already the organizers have someone pretty fabulous to kick off the event.

Naeem Khan, the Indian-American designer whose elaborately embroidered evening gowns and dresses have been worn by former First Lady Michelle Obama and celebrities including Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez, will have his Fall 2019 collection on the runway for the first night of LA Fashion Week, which begins on March 22 at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

"L.A. is experiencing a creative renaissance in the design and art world and we're just thrilled to have the Petersen Automotive Museum and these innovative fashion designers a part of that energy," said Arthur Chipman, the executive producer of LA Fashion Week.

Khan, whose company is headquartered in New York, is known for the rich designs he creates for evening gowns, jumpsuits and dresses. He is a regular participant in New York Fashion Week, and a few years ago started a bridal collection. Khan, who grew up in India, acquired his fashion DNA from his father, who designed clothing for some of India's wealthiest people.

In 1978, the young designer came to the United States to apprentice with iconic designer Halston. Khan launched his self-named label in 2003 and immediately became known for his exquisitely designed clothing that is heavy with embellishment and bright colors.