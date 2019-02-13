Jessica Simpson’s New Maternity Line

Jessica Simpson, singer, reality star and sex symbol of more than a decade ago, makes more headlines for being a mom than for her entertainment ventures.

It fits that the Los Angeles-based Simpson released a maternity line, called Jessica Simpson x Motherhood Maternity. The line features seven styles ranging from denim to dresses. Retail price points range from $78 to $128. The line is available at two places, motherhood.com and the bricks-and-mortar location of Pea in the Pod in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jessica Simpson X Motherhood Maternity is not the star’s only foray into maternity clothes and fashion. More than six years ago, she released a self-named maternity line. Her Jessica Simpson line currently sells at retailers such as Macy’s. The line includes swimwear, footwear and jeans.

A New York magazine profile noted that Jessica Simpson’s fashion line was one of the few undeniable successes in celebrity fashion.

“But Jessica Simpson has never been about snob appeal,” the profile stated. “As her business manager, David Levin, explains, the original idea behind Simpson’s fashion brands was this: “A girl could go to the shopping mall with her mother and she’d have a great new outfit and still have some money left for lunch at McDonald’s. She can look like Jessica Simpson, smell like Jessica Simpson, and she can afford it.”