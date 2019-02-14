MANUFACTURING Beyond Yoga Hires Lynsey Cole to Lead Sales Strategy

Athleisure brand Beyond Yoga announced the hire of Lynsey Cole as the director of key accounts and sales strategy.

In this new role, Cole is tasked with overseeing Beyond Yoga’s sales and service for the company’s domestic wholesale business with select major accounts, including Amazon, Nordstrom and REI.

“I’m thrilled to join Beyond Yoga’s growing team,” said Cole in a press release. “For over a decade, Beyond Yoga has been at the forefront of the athleisure trend and body-positive movement. I am looking forward to working with the retailers and sales team who have made the company a market leader.”

The Culver City, Calif.–based Beyond Yoga made the announcement about Cole’s hire Feb. 7 after she assumed the job on Jan. 28.

In her most recent role before joining Beyond Yoga, Cole was the director of the department-store channel at Waypoint Outdoor. In addition to her work in sales with Dry Creek Enterprises and as a buyer for Zappos, Cole also oversaw key accounts for Helly Hansen and Smartwool.

“With almost 15 years in the industry, Lynsey has a proven track record and a passion for working with top-tier partners in the active and outdoor industry,” Michelle Wahler, co-founder of Beyond Yoga, said in a statement. “We are so excited to have Lynsey join the Beyond Yoga team.”