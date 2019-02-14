TRADE SHOWS Conscious Fashion and Emerging Brands Reign at Project Womens

While Project Womens was held much earlier than previous February editions of the show, buyers didn’t seem to mind the Feb. 5–7 dates for the event, held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Show organizers said registration was up 2 percent over last year.

At Yoga Jeans, which makes sustainable premium-denim jeans that wholesale from $50 to $72, co-founder Eric Wazana said his Montreal-based company is now expanding into the United States.

“I am surprised with the amount of attention we’ve gotten,” he said. “We’ve opened with a lot of specialty stores. They are receptive to the product and think we have a great value proposition.”

After launching in August 2018, Sheer Sebag, who owns the Calabasas, Calif.–based dress brand Sheer, had a positive show with buyers from South Africa, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and boutiques in the United States stopping by the booth.

“This show is validating and very real,” she said. “You’re seeing the real responses from people who have been in the industry for years. If they like it, it’s very reassuring for the future of your brand.”

First-time Project Womens exhibitor Candice Cuoco showed her Fall/Winter 2019 collection in the show’s Oasis section. Preparing to enter the wholesale market with pieces ranging from $38 to $500, the Los Angeles designer had appointments with Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

“The reason I got into wholesale now is there aren’t beautiful statement pieces at a decent price point. I want women to be moved in some certain way,” she said. “We’ve gotten into at least six different stores and we won ‘Best in Oasis’ yesterday.”

Visiting from Hermosa Beach, Calif., Amanda Browning, the manager and buyer for Beach & Beverly, placed orders with Minnie Rose, Brokedown and Kivari. For Browning, the show’s appeal came from the ease with which she could shop while searching for dresses, knits and sweaters at wholesale price points ranging from $50 to $150.

“No one is pressuring you,” she said. “It’s nice to browse and see these brands all at once. You can spread it out over a couple of days by doing as much or as little as you want.”