TRADE SHOWS Liberty Exhibitors Remain Steady But Buyers Down

Despite a move to downtown Las Vegas, Liberty Fairs did not see a decline in the number of vendors exhibiting at its recent show, held Feb. 5–7 at the World Market Center, said Sharifa Murdock, Liberty’s co-owner and partner. But she estimated that there was a slight decline in buyer attendance from a year ago.

“People were scared,” Murdock said. “But buyers and brands trusted in us. That felt really good.” Retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and Ron Robinson shopped at Liberty. Los Angeles denim brand AG Jeans made its Liberty debut in a temporary space.

Despite being located off the Las Vegas Strip, this Liberty felt like other trade shows. Some vendors raved about their show’s business. Others said that there was room for improvement.

“It was fantastic. We got to see all of our stores,” said Glenn Coleman of the Nana Judy streetwear brand, which opened a boutique on Los Angeles’ Fairfax Avenue in October. Jim Leatherman of the footwear and handbag brand Bed Stu said that buyer traffic on the first day of the show was busy.

But a move did create some confusion. Alfred Davis of the T&A Showroom said he heard stories of retailers looking for Liberty at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, where it normally was held and will return to for future Las Vegas shows. Retailers Johnny Alper and Gila Leibovitch of The Vault group of stores in Laguna Beach, Calif., said they wasted a lot of time in transit going from show to show. “We want everything under one roof,” Leibovitch said.

There were some benefits to a new space. Davis said access to the trade show was easier because buyers didn’t have to walk through a crowded casino to reach the event. Trinidad Garcia of the Trinidad 3 brand said it was easier to set up booths at the temporary venue because vendors set up their own booths instead of workers employed by the Strip’s convention halls.

Robin Yates, co-founder and vice president of the Nobis brand, said he felt the conventional trade-show model these days has to do a lot more to appeal to retailers and vendors. “We have to create more draws that are fun for people to go to. They are giving up time from their business. If they are giving that up, they need ROI,” Yates said.