TRADE SHOWS Pool Promotes Independent Brands with an Array of Unique Offerings

The eclectic mix of goods available during Pooltradeshow, held Feb. 5–7 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, excited buyers who were looking for unique items and artisan-crafted goods.

Searching for products that wholesale from $2 to $20, Calrissian Whitaker of the Warisan Group, based in Las Vegas, was impressed by the elevated environment at an event focused on independent and emerging brands.

“Compared with other wholesale experiences, this is practical, and there are quality goods,” he said. “At a lot of wholesale places, you feel like you’re going to a flea market. Every time you look at the product, it makes sense.”

For San Francisco’s Camp Collection, business was better than last year. The brand fielded orders from Japan, Canada, and the East Coast and Midwest sections of the United States for its summer camp–inspired pieces, wholesaling between $13 and $48. Sales Director Krystal Castro felt the brand had a better booth location than last year but also emphasized the importance of attracting buyers with a well-designed space.

“It’s really important that you have to make sure your booth stands out. The buyers sometimes have tunnel vision and will walk right by,” she said.

At the booth for Austin, Texas–based Supermaggie, a brand of handprinted made-to-order T-shirts, hoodies, dresses and home goods wholesaling from $13.50 to $32.50, co-owner Maggie Kleinpeter was interested in helping buyers recognize the value of working with small businesses.

“We all just have to keep working to support small independent businesses, which will keep our industry alive,” she said. “If everything keeps consolidating into bigger and more impersonal companies, it will make it harder for independent retail stores to stay unique.”

Representing San Francisco–based sustainable women’s clothing brand Tonlé,Nicole Arauzo met with buyers from Kentucky, New York, Canada and Egypt to spread the company’s message about sustainable apparel production. Showing pieces that wholesale between $20 and $98, Arauzo explained that the brand’s method of upcycling fabric waste and manufacturing pieces using dead stock was generating excitement among attendees.

“The people that have found us are excited about our recycled material and that we’re one of the most eco-friendly labels they have found,” she said. “It’s refreshing for them.”