TRADE SHOWS Stitch Offers Eclectic Mix to Buyers, But Exhibitors Want More Traffic in 2019

During this February’s Stitch @ Project Womens, held Feb. 5–7 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, buyers encountered an array of ready-to-wear offerings. From cozy outerwear to resort styles and accessories that complement everything in between, the selection at Stitch provided an eclectic mix to buyers who were ready to place orders but risked becoming overwhelmed by the options.

For manager’s assistant Keegan Francl, who visited the show from Grand Island, Neb., to find styles for the A-List Boutique, the show provided opportunities to find new products.

“There is so much here. It’s a bit of sensory overload,” she said. “There is a lot of diversity here with different styles. You could really find whatever you’re looking for.”

Searching for products that wholesale from $8 to $23, Francl explained that the majority of her clientele comprises moms in their late 20s through 50s who like to wear on-trend pieces with an edgy, rocker twist. “We like to offer mid-range pricing to customers,” she said. “We’ve placed orders for jeans and hats.”

On the exhibitor side, while the show generated traffic, some brands were hoping to do more business. At the booth for Miami-based womenswear brand Muche et Muchette,assistant designer Krystel Murillo was selling designs she described as “hippie chic” for consumers between the ages of 35 and 55. The brand’s wholesale price points range from $19 to $165 and average $29 to $89.

While her booth received orders from stores located in Mexico, Michigan and California, she felt the show was not as busy as she had wanted. However, she felt it was an improvement over the February 2018 installment.

“This year was a little bit better than last year,” she explained, “but I wish it was better. The first day was good. We had a few orders. But the days became slower as the show went on.”