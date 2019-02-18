Valerj Pobega and Mattia Biagi at The BADD House

Valerj Pobega and Mattia Biagi at The BADD House

The BADD House Debuts

By Andrew Asch | Monday, February 18, 2019

New art gallery and events space The BADD House unveiled its inaugural event, an art show, in West Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 15.

The show, titled Metropolitan Sets, presented by 1stdibs, featured multimedia installations by Mattia Biagi. He is the husband of fashion designer and artist Valerj Pobega. A delegation of Los Angeles fashion people attended the event and toasted the opening.

BADD stands for Building, Arts, Design and Development, Biagi said. The space was developed to showcase design and arts projects, which might include fashion events.

BADD is located in the former space of the original Spago restaurant, which was a famous celebrity hot spot from 1982 to 2001. BADD kept a number of design elements from Spago days, such as the restaurant’s bar and an ornamental waterfall.

photo

A piece from Metropolitan Sets at The BADD House

photo

photo

Designer Tarina Tarantino and Alfonso Campos at The BADD House. Tarantino and Campos have been developing The Sparkle Factory building on the corner of Broadway and 9th Street in downtown Los Angeles. The long awaited Sparkle Factory will feature a bar, creative office spaces and boutiques. It might take a bow this summer Tarantino said.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Sponsored by GBM, Inc.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter