The BADD House Debuts

New art gallery and events space The BADD House unveiled its inaugural event, an art show, in West Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 15.

The show, titled Metropolitan Sets, presented by 1stdibs, featured multimedia installations by Mattia Biagi. He is the husband of fashion designer and artist Valerj Pobega. A delegation of Los Angeles fashion people attended the event and toasted the opening.

BADD stands for Building, Arts, Design and Development, Biagi said. The space was developed to showcase design and arts projects, which might include fashion events.

BADD is located in the former space of the original Spago restaurant, which was a famous celebrity hot spot from 1982 to 2001. BADD kept a number of design elements from Spago days, such as the restaurant’s bar and an ornamental waterfall.