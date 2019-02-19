Marketing image from upcoming CMC Farmer's Market. Image courtesy of CMC

Marketing image from upcoming CMC Farmer's Market. Image courtesy of CMC

Farmers' Market Coming to the CMC

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Workers put up white tents in the plaza in front of downtown Los Angeles' California Market Center showroom building Feb. 19. It was a rehearsal for a farmers’ market that will mark its inaugural run on Feb.27. The market will be produced every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CMC Plaza, said Becca Dawson, the CMC’s senior marketing manager.

The showroom building is working with California Produced, a farmers’ market producer, to put together the upcoming farmers’ market.

Growers from Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Riverside and San Diego counties will sell seasonal fruits and vegetables, as well as locally harvested seafood,eggs, honey and flowers at the upcoming market, Dawson said. Artisanal prepared foods also will be sold at vendors’ tents and food carts.

Upcoming farmers’ markets also will include live musical performances, media partnerships and fashion pop-up sales.The weekly schedule can be found at cmcdtla.com/farmersmarket.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Sponsored by GBM, Inc.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter