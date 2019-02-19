Farmers' Market Coming to the CMC

Workers put up white tents in the plaza in front of downtown Los Angeles' California Market Center showroom building Feb. 19. It was a rehearsal for a farmers’ market that will mark its inaugural run on Feb.27. The market will be produced every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CMC Plaza, said Becca Dawson, the CMC’s senior marketing manager.

The showroom building is working with California Produced, a farmers’ market producer, to put together the upcoming farmers’ market.

Growers from Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Riverside and San Diego counties will sell seasonal fruits and vegetables, as well as locally harvested seafood,eggs, honey and flowers at the upcoming market, Dawson said. Artisanal prepared foods also will be sold at vendors’ tents and food carts.



Upcoming farmers’ markets also will include live musical performances, media partnerships and fashion pop-up sales.The weekly schedule can be found at cmcdtla.com/farmersmarket.