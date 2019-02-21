MANUFACTURING Splendid Names New Creative Director

The Los Angeles premium label Splendid, which was acquired by Delta Galil Inc. nearly three years ago, has named a new creative director to help grow the brand.

Holly Shapiro, who has nearly 20 years of design experience, will step in and succeed Pamela Protzel-Scott, who has been the vice president of design and creative director at Splendid for more than 17 years. Protzel-Scott will work as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition.

Previously, Shapiro served as creative director of private brands for Gilt Groupe and was responsible for a number of categories including apparel, footwear, swimwear and accessories.

Prior to that, she designed for Calypso St. Barth, Haute Hippie, Roller Rabbit, Martin + Osa, Liz Claiborne, Laundry by Shelli Segal and Dana Buchman. She has an associate degree in applied science from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and a bachelor’s degree of science in textile and apparel design from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

“Holly is both a creative designer and proven leader who will bring fresh, new product strategies and perspective to modernize the Splendid brand,” said Tim Baxter, Delta Galil’s premium brands chief executive officer. “Her expertise in curating product from her time at Gilt, building a brand from her time at Calypso St. Barth and working with cross-functional partners at Roller Rabbit will be instrumental in repositioning Splendid to accelerate growth.”

Shapiro said she has long admired Splendid as a brand for its premium soft tees. “I see significant potential to expand the brand and look forward to taking Splendid to new levels of growth,” she said.

Housed in downtown Los Angeles, Splendid’s offices share space with contemporary label Ella Moss and denim brand 7 For All Mankind, the other two labels Delta Galil acquired in 2016 from VF Corp. for $120 million.

Delta Galil, founded in 1975 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, manufactures and markets branded and private-label apparel for men, women and children. Delta Galil’s portfolio also includes P.J. Salvage, Schiesser, KN Karen Neuberger, Nearly Nude, LittleMissMatched and FIX.