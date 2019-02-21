TRADE SHOWS Sustainable Fashion Forum Will Examine How to Help the Environment

A one-day Sustainable Fashion Forum looking at solutions for designers, manufacturers, factories and retailers to reduce their environmental impact, cut waste and maximize their profits will be held March 7 at the California Market Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The forum is being organized by LA Textile and Fashiondex and will look at digital and tech-based solutions for companies to be more eco friendly.

Topics at the forum, taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., include creating digital and mass-customization solutions for designers and product developers, exploring e-approvals versus samples, using artificial intelligence, and measuring environmental and social impacts.

Speakers include Eva Reale, lead colorist at Levi Strauss & Co.; Shona Quinn, sustainability leader at Eileen Fisher; Lewis Perkins, president of the Apparel Impact Institute; and Alex Katz, manager of supply-chain social responsibility at Patagonia.

“Sustainability is no longer a buzzword, it’s a necessity,” said Emilie Lewis, director of the California Market Center and LA Textile. “In every aspect of our lives, through both the manufacturer and consumer lens, there’s a collective need to create and consume in smarter ways.”

For tickets and more information, go to www.fashiondex.com/digitalforum/.