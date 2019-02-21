TEXTILES
Textile Trends
Photo Gallery
Amethyst Abounds
By the 4th century B.C., the color purple was worth its weight in silver. The use of purple-dyed textiles became a status symbol, and in today’s fashions purple has become a popular textile choice.
Photo Gallery
Midnight Delight
In the 14th century, black was a very expensive color to produce and so it was worn primarily by the extremely wealthy merchant class. In modern times, it is often donned for formal events and business attire. Pairing black with white provides a vivid contrast in today’s fashions.
Photo Gallery
Gold Offerings
Once considered a fabric befitting a princess and popular for ecclesiastical use for centuries, gold fabrics are used in today’s fashion designs because the richness of the color adds glamour to everyday garments.
Photo Gallery
Roseate
Once considered to represent all that is quintessentially girly, pink has crossed gender boundaries and today is a color choice for men, often seen in preppy styles and streetwear.
Photo Gallery
Blossoming Beauties
Floral-printed fabrics have been a fashionable item for hundreds of years. Because they show the beauty of the natural world, floral prints are found on every type of textile.
Photo Gallery
As The Sky
From denim to chambray, blue is one of the colors most often used in textiles and fashion. Used in workwear, casualwear and haute couture, blue textiles are perfect for any occasion.
Photo Gallery
Putting On the Green
Once a dangerous dye to work with because it contained arsenic, green has become the color of prosperity, freshness and nature. It is also the color used by ecologically oriented movements.
Photo Gallery
Paraiso
Before air travel was ubiquitous, tropical prints were popular as people fantasized about exotic getaways. Commonly referred to as Aloha prints, tropical prints are worn as business attire in tropical settings and are widely worn in casual settings.
Photo Gallery
Polychromatic
The use of multiple colors adds interest to fashion designs. Whether in random patterns or structured lines, the use of multiple colors has become a hot fashion trend.
Photo Gallery
Of All Stripes
During a trip to the French Riviera, French designer Coco Chanel was inspired by workers’ uniforms. She soon began applying navy-and-white stripes to her fashionable designs. In the 1950s, movie stars began wearing striped shirts. Today, stripes are still popular.
DIRECTORY
Base Wealth, Ltd., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Charming Textile Co., Ltd., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com
D.J. Fabric Mill Inc., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com
FCN Textiles, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com
GTC—Gyeonggi Textile Center of LA, (213) 747-1435, www.gtc-world.com
Hangzhou Meho Textiles Co. Ltd., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Hope Star Overseas Ltd., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br
Jean Bracq, (818) 789-0146, www.jeanbracq.com
LSK Finetex Co., Ltd., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com
Pastels S.A.S., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com
Philips-Boyne Corporation, (631) 755-1230, www.philipsboyne.com
Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Shaoxing Zunyue Textile Co., Ltd., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, www.solidstonefabrics.com
Solstiss, (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com
Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com
Studio 93, (213) 277-9988, www.studio93.info
Suzhou Minghe Textile Material Co., Ltd., (718) 666-6744 www.bffabrics.com
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
Tiss et Teint, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com
Trimax International, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Vefa Shanghai Textile Co., Ltd., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com