TEXTILES Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Amethyst Abounds By the 4th century B.C., the color purple was worth its weight in silver. The use of purple-dyed textiles became a status symbol, and in today’s fashions purple has become a popular textile choice.

Photo Gallery Midnight Delight In the 14th century, black was a very expensive color to produce and so it was worn primarily by the extremely wealthy merchant class. In modern times, it is often donned for formal events and business attire. Pairing black with white provides a vivid contrast in today’s fashions.

Photo Gallery Gold Offerings Once considered a fabric befitting a princess and popular for ecclesiastical use for centuries, gold fabrics are used in today’s fashion designs because the richness of the color adds glamour to everyday garments.

Photo Gallery Roseate Once considered to represent all that is quintessentially girly, pink has crossed gender boundaries and today is a color choice for men, often seen in preppy styles and streetwear.

Photo Gallery Blossoming Beauties Floral-printed fabrics have been a fashionable item for hundreds of years. Because they show the beauty of the natural world, floral prints are found on every type of textile.

Photo Gallery As The Sky From denim to chambray, blue is one of the colors most often used in textiles and fashion. Used in workwear, casualwear and haute couture, blue textiles are perfect for any occasion.

Photo Gallery Putting On the Green Once a dangerous dye to work with because it contained arsenic, green has become the color of prosperity, freshness and nature. It is also the color used by ecologically oriented movements.

Photo Gallery Paraiso Before air travel was ubiquitous, tropical prints were popular as people fantasized about exotic getaways. Commonly referred to as Aloha prints, tropical prints are worn as business attire in tropical settings and are widely worn in casual settings.

Photo Gallery Polychromatic The use of multiple colors adds interest to fashion designs. Whether in random patterns or structured lines, the use of multiple colors has become a hot fashion trend.

Photo Gallery Of All Stripes During a trip to the French Riviera, French designer Coco Chanel was inspired by workers’ uniforms. She soon began applying navy-and-white stripes to her fashionable designs. In the 1950s, movie stars began wearing striped shirts. Today, stripes are still popular.

DIRECTORY

Base Wealth, Ltd., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Charming Textile Co., Ltd., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

D.J. Fabric Mill Inc., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

FCN Textiles, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

GTC—Gyeonggi Textile Center of LA, (213) 747-1435, www.gtc-world.com

Hangzhou Meho Textiles Co. Ltd., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Hope Star Overseas Ltd., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

Jean Bracq, (818) 789-0146, www.jeanbracq.com

LSK Finetex Co., Ltd., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com

Pastels S.A.S., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com

Philips-Boyne Corporation, (631) 755-1230, www.philipsboyne.com

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Shaoxing Zunyue Textile Co., Ltd., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, www.solidstonefabrics.com

Solstiss, (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com

Studio 93, (213) 277-9988, www.studio93.info

Suzhou Minghe Textile Material Co., Ltd., (718) 666-6744 www.bffabrics.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

Tiss et Teint, (323) 376-9615, www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Trimax International, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Vefa Shanghai Textile Co., Ltd., (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com