Ashley Graham. Photo by Edward de la Torre

Ashley Graham. Photo by Edward de la Torre

Pretty Little Thing Takes A Bow on Melrose

By Andrew Asch | Friday, February 22, 2019

For years, there was only one pink building on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, Calif.

The Paul Smith shop’s Pepto-Bismol pink-colored walls have been to a major attraction for those looking for a unique background for a selfie.

But now, there are two. On Feb. 20, U.K.-headquartered retailer Pretty Little Thing opened another building dominated by the color pink.

Pretty Little Thing founder and chief executive officer Umar Kamani wore a pink fuzzy jacket to preside over the ribbon cutting for Pretty Little Thing’s pink-colored office, lounge and events space at 8587 W. Melrose Ave. For those who have some history with West Hollywood, the space was formerly the site of popular new age bookstore Bodhi Tree.

photo

will.i.am with streetwear designer Karl Kani. Kani has developed two collections with Pretty Little Thing, Photo by Andrew Asch

The 7,000-square-foot space will feature a photography studio, pedicure stations and bar, as well as a lounge flanked by pink unicorn statues. Of course, all are Instagram ready.

Attending the debut party were model Ashley Graham and reality star Khloe Kardashian, both dressed in Pretty Little Thing. Also on the guest list; Malika Haqq, India. Love, will.i.am, Larsa Pippen, Nikita Dragun, Emily Sears, Lori Harvey, Izabela Guedes and Nicole Williams, while MCs Blueface and Tyga performed at the party.

photo

Emily Sears. Photo by Edward de la Torre

photo

Developer Ben Soleimani, left, and Jay Luchs of Newmark Knight Frank. Photo by Andrew Asch

photo

Umar Kamani cuts the ribbon to celebrate the opening of Pretty Little Thing on Melrose. Kamani is with Ashley Graham and Khloe Kardashian, Photo by Andrew Asch

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Sponsored by GBM, Inc.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter