FASHION Vans Collaboration Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Led Zeppelin Debut Album

Joining forces with legendary rockers Led Zeppelin, Vans is celebrating the golden anniversary of the band's release of its self-titled, debut album. With today's launch of the Vans x Led Zeppelin capsule collection, the Costa Mesa, Calif.-based brand introduced four new designs for the Era and Sk8-Hi sneakers, a long-sleeve T-shirt and trucker hat.

The T-shirt and hat feature the original album artwork, while the shoes include the symbols that represent each band member. The Era and Sk8-Hi are sold in special-edition Vans x Led Zeppelin shoe boxes.

Retail price points for the collection range from $24-$75. Available for a limited time, the collection can be found on the Vans website, at select retail and wholesale locations for the brand, and online at the Led Zeppelin store.