Photo: Vans

Photo: Vans

FASHION

Vans Collaboration Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Led Zeppelin Debut Album

By Dorothy Crouch | Friday, February 22, 2019

Joining forces with legendary rockers Led Zeppelin, Vans is celebrating the golden anniversary of the band's release of its self-titled, debut album. With today's launch of the Vans x Led Zeppelin capsule collection, the Costa Mesa, Calif.-based brand introduced four new designs for the Era and Sk8-Hi sneakers, a long-sleeve T-shirt and trucker hat.

The T-shirt and hat feature the original album artwork, while the shoes include the symbols that represent each band member. The Era and Sk8-Hi are sold in special-edition Vans x Led Zeppelin shoe boxes.

Retail price points for the collection range from $24-$75. Available for a limited time, the collection can be found on the Vans website, at select retail and wholesale locations for the brand, and online at the Led Zeppelin store.

photo

Photo: Vans

photo

Photo: Vans

photo

Photo: Vans

photo

Photo: Vans

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Sponsored by GBM, Inc.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter