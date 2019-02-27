Privé Alliance Touches Down in L.A. with a Runway Show & Party for Social Media Stars

Former fashion editor Danyl Geneciran took his fashion inspirations and media savvy to start direct-to-consumer brand Privé Alliance in 2018. Baekhyun, a famous South Korean singer who goes by one name, later signed on as a co-creative director for the brand. Privé Alliance recently made a splash in Los Angeles.

The duo held a Feb. 27 party for the brand at the Avenue LA nightclub in Los Angeles' Hollywood section. A lot of their social influencer friends dropped by the shindig. One influncer/model Alexis Ren has more than 13 million people following her on Instagram.

The audience at the packed Avenue LA club were treated to a fashion show which included T-shirts, hoodies and jackets.