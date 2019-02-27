Danyl Geneciran, right, and Baekhyun. All photos by Getty Image's Vivien Killilea Best, unless where indicated.

Privé Alliance Touches Down in L.A. with a Runway Show & Party for Social Media Stars

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Former fashion editor Danyl Geneciran took his fashion inspirations and media savvy to start direct-to-consumer brand Privé Alliance in 2018. Baekhyun, a famous South Korean singer who goes by one name, later signed on as a co-creative director for the brand. Privé Alliance recently made a splash in Los Angeles.

The duo held a Feb. 27 party for the brand at the Avenue LA nightclub in Los Angeles' Hollywood section. A lot of their social influencer friends dropped by the shindig. One influncer/model Alexis Ren has more than 13 million people following her on Instagram.

The audience at the packed Avenue LA club were treated to a fashion show which included T-shirts, hoodies and jackets.

From Privé Alliance runway show

Camille Sillona in Privé Alliance. Photo by Andrew Asch

The actor Chris Baris in Privé Alliance. Photo by Andrew Asch

Alexis Ren, left, with Emily Mei. Photo by Andrew Asch

