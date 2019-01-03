FASHION Not of This Earth by Tracey Mills Launches Exclusively With PacSun

After working with celebrities such as Kanye West and Rihanna, to produce their respective streetwear brands the Yeezy Collection and Fenty, fashion entrepreneur Tracey Mills has launched Not of This Earth—a new brand available exclusively through Anaheim, Calif.-based PacSun.

The men's and women's designs feature T-shirts, jogger suits, hoodies, sweatshirts, a flannel shirt, a button-up shirt, work pants and a canvas jacket. The pieces feature '90s-style graphics that include the brand's acronym N.O.T.E. and positive messaging such as "No Judgement," "Rare," "Break The Cycle" and "Love > Hate." A T-shirt that features the words "We Are the World" includes an animated red rose held by one hand that comprises fingers of different skin tones.

"The bold messaging means everything! It’s daily nourishment," Mills said. "For me, the messaging comes from how I am trying to evolve as a soul."

The Los Angeles designer and Christian Audigier alum created N.O.T.E. following the 2016 launch of his Visitor on Earth collection. Through the partnership with PacSun, Mills launched the new line on Dec. 27.



"Any bit of information I have or maintain, I want to share that with people," Mills explained. "I want to see the evolution of people becoming better.”

Retailing for $38 to $80, the line is available only at PacSun.com.