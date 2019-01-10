MANUFACTURING
New Lines
California Market Center
110 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS & LOCATIONS
ABSOLUTELY LINGERIE
A659
JESSMYN
B882
PINK RIBBON
B886
NEW LINES
WOMEN
SHARON KOSHET SALES
A303
Claire Desjardins Apparel
Sooniya Apparel
SYMPLI / THE MORRIS AGENCY
A339
Robell Pants Apparel
KRISTINE CLEARY LIFESTYLES
A398
TRIBAL Apparel
DOLLHOUSE
A807
OATnewyork Apparel
PERLMANREP
B535
Mahila Apparel
KIDS’
ELEPHANTS & AMPERSANDS
A648
Patt’touch Footwear
REBECCA R. EBERSHOFF, INC.
A656
Nick & Nellie Apparel
CHANTIQUE’S SHOWROOM
A663
Kanz Apparel
KIDS DU MONDE
A678
Beyond Creations Accessories
RANDEE’S SHOWROOM
A679
Creamie Apparel
La Lovie Gift/Home
Sweet Wink Apparel
BOW AND ARROW SHOWROOM
A683
Anarkid Apparel
Sunday Soldiers Apparel
Sunuva Swimwear/Activewear
NICKY ROSE KIDS
A683
PAIGELAUREN baby Apparel
ROCHELLE PERLMAN SHOWROOM
A684
Tiny Treats by Zomi Gems Handbags
WENDY’S CLOSET
A691
Blu and Blue Apparel
Tao and Friends Apparel
Yo Baby / Sassy Minor Apparel
The New Mart
127 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS & LOCATIONS
LULU DHARMA
Suite 411
Lulu Dharma
JV ASSOCIATES
Suite 605
Baciano
Cubism
Cut Loose
G9C United Knitwear
Kleen
Lior Paris
Luca Vanucci
Mitzi Collection
Shana Apparel
Snapdragon and Twig
Tulip Clothing
BARBARA NOGG, INC.
Suite 703
Brodie Cashmere
Equestrian Designs
Escape from Paris
Petit Pois by Viviana G
Vitamin
CAROL HERZOG
Suite 703
AMB Designs
Gershon Bram
Planet
STEVEN LEVINSON
Suite 703
Dressori
Nusantara
Pure Design
Saragossa
Van Klee
BARBOUR
Suite 805
Barbour
JOKEN STYLE
Suite 808
Baruni
Dossena
Fashion Drug
La Luna Bali
Nancy Rose Performance
Philippe Audibert
RCSLA by Moustapha
Rory Longdon
Virginie Darling
MAMBA JEANS/HOOK & EYE
Suite 809
Mamba Jeans/Hook & Eye
MICHAEL BUSH—LA APPAREL Suite 1110
Lola Jeans
THE M SHOWROOM
Suite 1110
Paparazzi by BIZ
ARLENE HENRY SALES
Suite 1200
Beau Jours
Lauren Vidal
Staple Made in Los Angeles
KATHLEEN KEYES SALES
Suite 1200
Anatomie
Dog & Boy
Erin Knight Designs
Finley Shirts
Henny & Paulie
Lisa Todd
Peace of Cloth
Southcott Threads
NEW LINES
ECHO/GASP! LA
Suite 404
Intentionally Blank
ENGEL’S SHOWROOM
Suite 509
Lady Lord West
LISA LENCHNER SALES
Suite 603
Femme Fatal
Suzy D
Yest
HONEY PUNCH
Suite 607
Wild Honey
HASSON COSTA/CULTIVATE SHOWROOM
Suite 700
A la plage
Goldie’s
JANELLE MOORE SALES
Suite 702
Accessorizit
Nakamol Chicago
SHOWROOM SHIFT
Suite 708
Ronen Chen
NEW DESIGNERS SPACE
Suite 810
CenturyCLO
Marymond
NICHE SHOWROOM
Suite 901
Grey State
KnitWit
Wash Lab
S.A.M. SHOWROOM
Suite 906
Unsweetened
SUE GOODMAN SHOWROOM
Suite 909
All Things Fabulous
MARY MINSER SALES
Suite 1005
Alka A aka California Dress Company
Aunt Wanda
WBC SHOWROOM
Suite 1101
Brooke&Goldie
Conditions Apply
Eva Franco
Haris Cotton
Cooper Design Space
860 S. Los Angeles St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
2448 AGENCY
Suite 322
ICONS Los Angeles
NSF
Parrish
Suicoke
Vis a Vis
CINQ A SEPT/LIKELY
Suite 409
GINNY WONG
Suite 413
Karina Grimaldi
Odd People
THE NEW WEST
Suite 503
At Dawn
Neu Nomads
Taylor + Thomas
SUMMER SOMEWHERE
Suite 824
Eywasouls Malibu
Honorine