MANUFACTURING

New Lines

Thursday, January 10, 2019

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

NEW SHOWROOMS & LOCATIONS

ABSOLUTELY LINGERIE

A659

JESSMYN

B882

PINK RIBBON

B886

NEW LINES

WOMEN

SHARON KOSHET SALES

A303

Claire Desjardins Apparel

Sooniya Apparel

SYMPLI / THE MORRIS AGENCY

A339

Robell Pants Apparel

KRISTINE CLEARY LIFESTYLES

A398

TRIBAL Apparel

DOLLHOUSE

A807

OATnewyork Apparel

PERLMANREP

B535

Mahila Apparel

KIDS’

ELEPHANTS & AMPERSANDS

A648

Patt’touch Footwear

REBECCA R. EBERSHOFF, INC.

A656

Nick & Nellie Apparel

CHANTIQUE’S SHOWROOM

A663

Kanz Apparel

KIDS DU MONDE

A678

Beyond Creations Accessories

RANDEE’S SHOWROOM

A679

Creamie Apparel

La Lovie Gift/Home

Sweet Wink Apparel

BOW AND ARROW SHOWROOM

A683

Anarkid Apparel

Sunday Soldiers Apparel

Sunuva Swimwear/Activewear

NICKY ROSE KIDS

A683

PAIGELAUREN baby Apparel

ROCHELLE PERLMAN SHOWROOM

A684

Tiny Treats by Zomi Gems Handbags

WENDY’S CLOSET

A691

Blu and Blue Apparel

Tao and Friends Apparel

Yo Baby / Sassy Minor Apparel

The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

NEW SHOWROOMS & LOCATIONS

LULU DHARMA

Suite 411

Lulu Dharma

JV ASSOCIATES

Suite 605

Baciano

Cubism

Cut Loose

G9C United Knitwear

Kleen

Lior Paris

Luca Vanucci

Mitzi Collection

Shana Apparel

Snapdragon and Twig

Tulip Clothing

BARBARA NOGG, INC.

Suite 703

Brodie Cashmere

Equestrian Designs

Escape from Paris

Petit Pois by Viviana G

Vitamin

CAROL HERZOG

Suite 703

AMB Designs

Gershon Bram

Planet

STEVEN LEVINSON

Suite 703

Dressori

Nusantara

Pure Design

Saragossa

Van Klee

BARBOUR

Suite 805

Barbour

JOKEN STYLE

Suite 808

Baruni

Dossena

Fashion Drug

La Luna Bali

Nancy Rose Performance

Philippe Audibert

RCSLA by Moustapha

Rory Longdon

Virginie Darling

MAMBA JEANS/HOOK & EYE

Suite 809

Mamba Jeans/Hook & Eye

MICHAEL BUSH—LA APPAREL Suite 1110

Lola Jeans

THE M SHOWROOM

Suite 1110

Paparazzi by BIZ

ARLENE HENRY SALES

Suite 1200

Beau Jours

Lauren Vidal

Staple Made in Los Angeles

KATHLEEN KEYES SALES

Suite 1200

Anatomie

Dog & Boy

Erin Knight Designs

Finley Shirts

Henny & Paulie

Lisa Todd

Peace of Cloth

Southcott Threads

NEW LINES

ECHO/GASP! LA

Suite 404

Intentionally Blank

ENGEL’S SHOWROOM

Suite 509

Lady Lord West

LISA LENCHNER SALES

Suite 603

Femme Fatal

Suzy D

Yest

HONEY PUNCH

Suite 607

Wild Honey

HASSON COSTA/CULTIVATE SHOWROOM

Suite 700

A la plage

Goldie’s

JANELLE MOORE SALES

Suite 702

Accessorizit

Nakamol Chicago

SHOWROOM SHIFT

Suite 708

Ronen Chen

NEW DESIGNERS SPACE

Suite 810

CenturyCLO

Marymond

NICHE SHOWROOM

Suite 901

Grey State

KnitWit

Wash Lab

S.A.M. SHOWROOM

Suite 906

Unsweetened

SUE GOODMAN SHOWROOM

Suite 909

All Things Fabulous

MARY MINSER SALES

Suite 1005

Alka A aka California Dress Company

Aunt Wanda

WBC SHOWROOM

Suite 1101

Brooke&Goldie

Conditions Apply

Eva Franco

Haris Cotton

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

2448 AGENCY

Suite 322

ICONS Los Angeles

NSF

Parrish

Suicoke

Vis a Vis

CINQ A SEPT/LIKELY

Suite 409

GINNY WONG

Suite 413

Karina Grimaldi

Odd People

THE NEW WEST

Suite 503

At Dawn

Neu Nomads

Taylor + Thomas

SUMMER SOMEWHERE

Suite 824

Eywasouls Malibu

Honorine

